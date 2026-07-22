America’s Gerry Beckley drops cover of The Beatles' ‘Norwegian Wood’ featuring Graham Nash

America co-founder Gerry Beckley has released another preview of his upcoming solo album, Merciful.

The latest is a cover of of The Beatles' "Norwegian Wood," featuring a guest appearance by two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash.

"I've always loved the song," Beckley says. "Graham's one of my true heroes going back to his days with the Hollies. When this recording came together, I knew he would bring something special to it."

"Norwegian Wood" is available now via digital outlets.

This is the second track Beckley has released from Merciful, following "Get it Right." The album, the follow-up to Beckley's 2024 self-titled solo album, is due out Aug. 28. It features a combination of previously unfinished material with newly written songs.

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