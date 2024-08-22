Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton speaks out on band retirement from the road

Aerosmith canceled their Peace Out tour and retired from the road in early August, citing Steven Tyler’s continuing vocal problems. Now bassist Tom Hamilton is giving fans a little more detail about what happened to the Aerosmith frontman.

In an interview with Charlie Kendall's Metalshop, Hamilton says Tyler didn't hurt himself singing, but actually fractured his larynx when he fell during the band's third show of the 2023 tour.

“It wasn’t a case of him blowing his throat out by doing something wrong,” Hamilton said. “He has been healing well and working his a** off to get ready to go back out on the road, but it just wasn’t possible.”

He added: “We don’t know what the future holds, but it won’t include touring.”

But it sounds like he doesn't think Aerosmith will go away completely, sharing, “The future is still out there and I imagine we'll figure out a way to be part of it.” He insists the idea of replacing Tyler is out of the question.

“There’s been no talk at all about going on the road with another singer,” he says. “I can’t imagine it.”

As for their fans, Hamilton says they're “grateful for all for all of the people in this world who have come to love this band.”

“I think that was the hardest part about retiring from the road,” he says. “just knowing that there are so many people out there who have found meaning in our music. We see you and we feel you.”

