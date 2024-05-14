AC/DC reissuing Australian versions of 'High Voltage' and 'T.N.T.', available on tour only

The band just announced that the original Australian versions of 1975's High Voltage and T.N.T. are being reissued and will be available on vinyl at the tour's AC/DC Dive Bars, pop-ups that will open in five cities on the trek, starting May 16 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Other cities getting Dive Bars are Seville, Spain; Munich, Germany; London; and Paris.
High Voltage and T.N.T. are the first two studio albums from AC/DC, but were only released in Australia. Their first international release was also called High Voltage, but featured a different track list, with seven of the nine songs coming from T.N.T.
So far they haven't announced any new shows in the U.S. A complete list of AC/DC dates can be found at acdc.com.
