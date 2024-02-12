60th anniversary of The Beatles coming to America celebrated with collectable mini turntable

courtesy of Crosley Radio

By Jill Lances

February marks the 60th anniversary of The Beatles touching down in America, and the anniversary is being celebrated with a unique collectable Beatles fans will want to get their hands on.

Crosley Radio has teamed up with Apple Corps Ltd. and Bravado to release a limited-edition 1964 Beatles Mini Three Inch Turntable, which is a fully functional piece of audio equipment. Crosley, a founding sponsor of Record Store Day, will release the mini turntable in stores for the upcoming Record Store Day on April 20.

The mini turntable has regular turntable features like a headphone jack, adjustable pitch control and more, and also gives music fans the ability to stream vinyl using external speakers with a Bluetooth transmitter. It also comes with four 3-inch Beatles releases, featuring the songs the band played on The Ed Sullivan Show, "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "Till There Was You," "I Saw Her Standing There" and "She Loves You."

The four songs will also be available separately in a limited release vinyl pressing in the 3-inch format.

"Crosley is so proud to be a founding sponsor of Record Store Day and a supporter of independent record stores," said Crosley President Keith Starr. "We love to create unique products that can make each year something special for music fans, and we are more than excited to finally share the 1964 Beatles Mini Record Player with everyone."

Participating Record Store Day locations can be found at recordstoreday.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

