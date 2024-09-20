25th anniversary of David Bowie’s ‘hours…’ being celebrated with new digital releases

The 25th anniversary of David Bowie's album 'hours…' is being celebrated with two special digital EPs, featuring four previously unreleased tracks.

The first, Live From Manhattan Center '99, is out now. It features three live performances recorded for the U.K. TV show Top of the Pops that were never broadcast. That will be followed on Oct. 11 by the six-track 'hours…' REMIX EP, which includes a previously unheard hip-hop mix of the song "Thursday's Child," along with two remixes of the song "Seven," done by rocker Beck.

But that's not all. Four performances from a Dec. 4, 1999, appearance by Bowie on Later…With Jools Holland will be released to the late rocker's official YouTube channel on Sept. 23 and Sept. 30. Among those tracks are performances of "Ashes to Ashes" and "Cracked Actor." Footage will also be released from the Live From Manhattan Center '99 performance.

Released Sept. 21, 1999, 'hours…' was Bowie's 22nd studio album and the first album by a major artist to be made available for download. The album was a top five hit in the U.K, but failed to hit the top 40 in the U.S.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.