WASP

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to W.A.S.P performing their entire debut album on the Album ONE Alive World Tour at The Eastern on November 27!

They will be performing with special guests Death Angel and Unto Others

Tickets on sale now at easternatl.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/4/2024 5:00am ET – 11/10/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select Your Chance to Four Tickets to W.A.S.P Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about November 11, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, Four (4) tickets to W.A.S.P performing their entire debut album on the Album ONE Alive World Tour at The Eastern on November 27, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $158.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group