TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

Tune into 97.1 The River this three-day weekend for your chance to win the BEST gift of all: a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More on December 13th at 7:30PM at Gas South Arena!

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Plus, $1 from every ticket purchased will go to ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK!

Contest Line: 404-738-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/27/26 - 11/29/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns with The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More on December 13th at 7:30PM at Gas South Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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