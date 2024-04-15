Win Gary Martin Hays’ Tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash!

Gary Martin Hays Tickets: Birthday Bash 2024

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates and Gary is giving one lucky winner HIS AWESOME tickets to the see Styx and Foreigner with John Waite!

Enter below and you could win four seats to the concert plus access to the exclusive 97.1 The River VIP Party.

It’s all happening on Wednesday, July 17 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre! Tickets are on sale now. CLICK HERE for more info!

Experience includes:

  • Four (4) tickets to 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash
  • Four (4) passes to the VIP area

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/15/24–7/7/24. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, complete entry form on 971theriver.com/contests or on 97.1 The River app (free to download, std. data rates apply). Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

