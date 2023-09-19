Taste & Brews Fall Festival: Join us October 14-15!

Taste and Brews 2023

Hang out with 97.1 The River at Taste & Brews Fall Festival! It’s happening October 14-15 at Etowah River Park in Canton.

This must-attend event for foodies and beer lovers alike offers a variety of delicious food and drinks, this festival is sure to satisfy everyone’s cravings. You will be able to indulge in Southern-style BBQ or try some Cajun cuisine, and more. But the festival is not just about the food and drink. It’s also a chance to gather with friends and family, listen to live music and enjoy the beautiful Fall weather. The entertainment lineup will feature regional and local acts. There will be plenty of activities for all ages, including a kid zone area, arts & crafts, and a farmers market.

Taste & Brews offers FREE admission, so it’s perfect Fall weekend getaway.

We can’t wait to see you there!

Date: Saturday, October 14th & Sunday, October 15th, 2023

Time: 11:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Location: Etowah River Park600 Brown Industrial Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114

For more information go to www.TasteandBrews.com