Styx & Foreigner: Your Chance to Win Four Tickets!

It’s never been a better time to be a Renegade or Juke Box Hero! Enter below and you could win four tickets to see Styx & Foreigner for the Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour on July 17 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/13/2023 05:00am – 7/07/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select the “Styx & Foreigner” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about July 8, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Four (4) tickets to Styx & Foreigner on July 17 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $718.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group