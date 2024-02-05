River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Styx & Foreigner Presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays

The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash 2024

97.1 The River is celebrating our 18th birthday with the River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Styx & Foreigner The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour featuring special guest John Waite at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 17. The annual concert is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Foreigner, on the 2nd leg of their two-year Farewell Tour, is teaming up with Styx to co-headline this year’s Birthday Bash concert in Alpharetta. Legendary British rocker, John Waite, will bring his #1 songs to the party, rounding out a great night of hits.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Find out how you can win tickets on our contests page.

