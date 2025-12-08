Meet the 12 Strays of Christmas Presented by Publix and Shumate Heating and Air

12 Strays of Christmas

97.1 The River has partnered with Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast, to bring you the 12 Strays of Christmas who are looking for fur-ever homes. If you’re interested in adopting, please visit Furkids.org for more information.

If you adopt one of our 12 featured pets in December, you will receive a $75 gift card from Publix and the adoption fee will be covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

The 12 Strays of Christmas:





PINTO BEAN

Pinto Bean

Pinto Bean is a sweet, affectionate cat who loves lounging in sunny spots and soaking up gentle attention. With her luxurious fluffy coat and love for neck scratches and brushing, she’s the perfect cozy companion for anyone looking for quiet purrs and warm company. You have to meet her to know how sweet she is!

SALEM

Salem

Salem is a 1½-year-old Black Lab mix bursting with energy, love, and personality. This playful, affectionate boy is always ready to make new friends—both human and canine alike! He’s a true social butterfly who enjoys being around other dogs and soaking up all the attention he can get. Despite his size, Salem absolutely thinks he’s a lap dog and loves snuggling up whenever he gets the chance. He’s gentle, affectionate, and eager to please—a big sweetheart with an even bigger heart. Salem walks nicely on a leash, though he can be a little timid around loud traffic noises, so a calm walking environment is ideal. With his high energy and zest for life, he’ll thrive in an active home where he can enjoy plenty of exercise, playtime, and affection. A foster-to-adopt option is available for him!

QUINCY

Quincy

The first thing you’ll notice about Quincy is her striking green eyes and gorgeous coat, but spend some time with her and you’ll see that she is so much more than a beautiful face. This girl was born to be admired! She loves to be the center of attention and will happily tell you about her day - Quincy is quite the chatterbox! This 3 year old kitty would do best in a home where she can be the queen. She loves affection and will soak up all the love you have to give her.

RUDY

Rudy

Meet Rudy, a 7 year old Bichon Frise! We rescued this sweet boy from an overcrowded animal control and has been winning hearts ever since. This little ball of fluff loves his people and is big on snuggles and one-on-one time. Although he is a senior, he still has a lively pep in his step and likes to play! If you’re looking for a darling, handsome dog who will put a smile on your face, Rudy is your guy!

JOHANNA

Johanna

Meet Johanna! This soft spoken kitten is just waiting to shine in a forever home. We rescued her from an overcrowded animal control and we have been falling in love ever since. Johanna is a quiet kitty who prefers a calm environment. Once she trusts you, she is a purr machine and loves to be pet and scratched behind her furry ears. Johanna gets along great with other kitties and will be such a great addition to someone’s home!

CHARLIE BROWN

Charlie Brown

Charlie Brown was found running as a stray before being brought to a local animal control. We’re so glad he is with Furkids so we can find him his forever home! Charlie Brown is a 1 year old Cattle Dog / Heeler mix with a huge heart. He can be a little timid in the shelter environment, but blossoms into a lovable companion when playing or taking a walk. Charlie Brown is sure to fill someone’s home with so much joy and love!

BIANCA AND YUKI

Bianca Yuki

Bianca and Yuki are a bonded pair of 2.5 year old sisters. Yuki, which means snow or happiness in Japanese, is the more reserved of the two, but she is a super sweet cat who adores people. Bianca, an Italian name representing purity, is more outgoing, and equally affectionate! These two love to play with their favorite little fuzzy toys, and will snuggle up together after a day of fun.

CIDER

Cider

Meet Cider, an adorable terrier puppy who will melt your heart at first sight. Cider and her sister Nutmeg were rescued from an overcrowded animal control. Like most puppies, Cider loves to play, but her favorite thing is just to be around people. She loves to snuggle and curl up in a warm blanket. She gets along well with her littermate and will make a wonderful companion in her forever home!

HENDRIX

Hendrix

Hendrix is a young, bold “cow print” cat who loves to explore every corner before settling in for a cozy nap. He gets along wonderfully with kids, dogs, and other cats. Playful, friendly, and easygoing, he’s the perfect companion for a family looking for both fun and snuggles.

DOBBY

Dobby

Dobby is a 3 month old retriever mix with a sweet and submissive disposition. He will greet you with a bowed head, wagging tail, and a paw to show you how excited he is to see you. Dobby was rescued from an overcrowded animal control, but despite his rough start to life, he is ready to begin his new chapter with a forever family who will adore him for all his days!

HOUSTON

Houston

Meet Houston! This 5 month old boy came to us a few months ago and we have fallen in love with his spirit. Houston loves other cats and has a special fondness of children, making him a great addition to a home with other cats & little kids to grow up with. This boy is sure to bring so much love to his adopter’s home.

QUAKER

Quaker

Meet Quaker - the puppy who has every Furkids volunteer and staff swooning! This precious baby was rescued with his 6 siblings and mama after their owner could no longer care for them. This sweet, 2 month old lab mix has the most gentle demeanor, always sleeping and cuddling up with his brother. He’s the type of puppy who wants to be as close to you as possible!

Furkids is a nonprofit charitable organization that operates the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast for rescued cats, and Sadie’s Place, a no-kill shelter for dogs. They also operate one of the only facilities in the Southeast dedicated to the care of FIV positive cats. The Furkids mission is to rescue homeless animals, provide them with the best medical care and nurturing environment, while working to find them a forever home. They heal the whole animal, physically and emotionally, restoring its health and its spirit.

Since its founding in 2002, Furkids has rescued and altered more than 60,000 animals since its founding in 2002. Approximately 900 animals are in the Furkids program today in the Furkids shelters, 10 PetSmart and Petco adoption centers, and more than 400 foster homes in the Atlanta area.

Want to volunteer with Furkids? Their volunteer programs are designed to restore the health and spirits of injured and homeless animals while providing healing opportunities for volunteers who are strengthened by the bond of love and care between humans and animals. Furkids is the only animal rescue organization in metro Atlanta that allows children of all ages to volunteer.

Visit furkids.org for more information.

