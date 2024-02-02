Heart

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Heart are coming to Atlanta! Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to the show, with special guest Cheap Trick, on May 10, 2024 at State Farm Arena!

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/2/2024 5:00am – 5/5/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select the “Heart: Your Chance To Win Four Tickets!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about August 12, 2024 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets to Heart on May 10, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $356.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

