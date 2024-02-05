Enter for a Chance to Win a VIP Birthday Bash Experience!

The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash 2024





The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is back with Styx and Foreigner and John Waite: The Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour!

It all goes down on Wednesday, July 17 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre! Tickets are on sale now. CLICK HERE for more info!

Experience includes:

Four (4) tickets to 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash

Four (4) passes to the VIP area

and more!

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/5/2024 3:00pm – 7/8/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select the “97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about July 9, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Four (4) tickets to Styx and Foreigner. and Four (4) passes to the VIP area, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 17, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $400.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

