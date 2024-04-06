97.1 The River Pays Your Bills: You Could Win $1,000

River Pays Your Bills - 2024

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The 97.1 The River Pays Your Bills Contest starts Monday, April 15 and goes through Friday, May 31.* That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from 97.1 The River:

· Listen to 97.1 The River Monday, April 15 through Friday, May 31 weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm*

· We'll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

*Excluding May 27, 2024 (Memorial Day)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/15/24–5/31/24. Open to legal US res (excl. 5/27/24). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click Here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309



