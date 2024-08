AC/DC Performs At Dodger Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs at Dodger Stadium on September 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

AC/DC played the 24th and final show of their Power Up European tour on Saturday at Dublin’s Croke Park, bringing their first extended trek in eight years to a close. Will we get a U.S. tour in 2025? You would think that there would be dates announced by now.

You can see the set list and watch video from the show below.