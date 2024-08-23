NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler are seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

College Game Day kicks off at 9am tomorrow morning, live from Dublin! Ga Tech and #10 Florida State at noon. The 38th season of “College GameDay” is back, Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.

Who’s your college team? I’m a Notre Dame guy, my colleges sucked for football, Southern Illinois University and then the Art Institute, we didn’t even have a badminton team at AIU. Both my parents are from South Bend and my dad’s alma mater is Notre Dame, so I’ve grown up an Irish fan. Who’s your team?

Axel Lowe