think of your favorite song writer. What is it about their music that you love? Here are the nominees for this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame. Who do you think will get in?

Bryan Adams

Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons (Doobie Brothers)

Steve Winwood

Tommy James

Sheryl Crow

George Alan O’Dowd (Boy George)

George Clinton

Marshall Mathers (Eminem)

Alanis Morissette

Dr. Dre, Easy E, Ice Cube, MC Ren and DJ Yella (N.W.A.)

David Gates

Janet Jackson

Mike Love

