Where is the Marty McFly guitar?

Search for lost guitar FILE PHOTO: Michael J Fox leaping in air with guitar in a scene from the film 'Back To The Future', 1985. Gibson and the movie's filmmakers are searching for the guitar from this scene. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images) (Universal/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

The stars of Back To The Future have appealed to the public for assistance in locating a missing prop from the movie – the red Gibson ES-345 guitar that Marty McFly uses to play “Johnny B. Goode” at the high school dance. Michael J. Fox explained in a video released by Gibson that the guitar went missing after filming concluded. “It’s somewhere lost in the space-time continuum, or it’s in some Teamster’s garage,” he joked. Fox’s co-stars Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, and Harry Waters Jr. joined the call, alongside Huey Lewis, whose song “The Power of Love” was featured in the film. Gibson is also producing a documentary, Lost To The Future, about the search for the missing guitar, and plans to reissue the model in October. The public is encouraged to submit any information about the guitar’s whereabouts through the website losttothefuture.com

