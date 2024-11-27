Watch WKRP’s “Turkeys Away” The Funniest Thanksgiving TV Show Ever

“As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly”.

WKRP Turkey Drop Photo provided by YouTube API
By Joe Rock

October 30th 1978 “WKRP In Cincinnati” aired a Thanksgiving themed episode.

It was titled “Turkeys Away”.

It easily has to be the funniest Thanksgiving TV show ever.

Station manager Arthur “Big Guy” Carlson has a great idea to push turkeys out of a helicopter.

Of course the problem can be summed up in the classic line from the episode “As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly”.

One of the craziest things about this is that it was based on an actual radio station’s promo event gone awry.

Watch the show for yourself below and have a great Thanksgiving!!!

