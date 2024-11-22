Warren Haynes talks losing Dickie Betts and Phil Lesh, and helping hurricane victims (2024)

My old friend, Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov’t Mule front man Warren Haynes has a new solo album out called “Million Voices Whisper.” We chat about his recording with some fabulously talented friends, the losses of his close friends Dickey Betts and Phil Lesh this year, and Soulshine MSG – a sold-out event on November 24, 2024 at Madison Square Garden that you can stream at www.soulshinemsg.com to raise money for hurricane victims in Florida and Warren’s homestate of North Carolina. xoxo