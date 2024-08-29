Updates on the 911 memorial charity motorcycle ride

We are NINE days out from the ride and collecting even more items for our raffle. So far, we have

dinner gift cards

knives

electric power washer

gun club membership

gun cases

high-dollar sunglasses

at least 1 pistol holster, maybe more

cases of Coke and other sodas

and much more...

Tickets for the raffle will be $2 each or 6 for $10. Yes, they are more expensive this year, but we have many items that are higher dollar ticket items as well. (We have packaged gift cards in groups of approx. value of $50-$75 each envelope)We have some cool stickers in hand that the first 200 registrants will receive for free. We STRONGLY recommend that you pre-register for the event. This will keep you from needing to stand in line and fill out the liability waiver on site the day of the event AND guarantee you’ll get the free sticker (as long as you are one of the first 200).You can pre-register for the event HERE; www.911memorialride.org/registration. Online registration closes next Thursday at 5:00pm. On-site registration opens the day of the event at 9:00am and closes at 11:30am. When you complete the registration form, you will be taken to a payment page to complete your registration. We’ve had a few people fill out the form but not pay for the event. You will still have to register on site if you don’t complete the online registration.If the weather is not cooperating next week, we will be changing to the rain date on the 14th. Right now, it’s up for grabs according to forecasts. We ask that everyone send up prayers for a warm, sunny day. Make sure to check our FB page for updates: www.facebook.com/911memorialrideatl We will also send out an email on Friday letting everyone know if the ride is on or being moved.We have our t-shirts for the event ordered. Yes, we ordered more 2X and 3X this year.We look forward to seeing you at the 9/11 Memorial Ride next week.