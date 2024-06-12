The Top 25 Hard Rock Albums of 1989

3rd Annual Revolver Golden God Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 20: Motley Crue (L-R) Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars on stage at the 3rd Annual Revolver Golden God Awards at the Club Nokia on April 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)





5. Faith No More, ‘The Real Thing’

Epic is a jam that has stood the test of time. You either get Mr. Bungle, or you don’t. With that said, I never emersed myself in Mike Patton’s other band.

4. The Cult, ‘Sonic Temple’

Ian Astbury, Billy Duffy, what a combination!

3. Motley Crue, ‘Dr. Feelgood’

Motley’s biggest selling album, Bob Rock’s production is huge.

2. Skid Row, ‘Skid Row’

Love this album, love the fact that Rachel Bolan loved in Atlanta for years and we became friends. This album was written and done when they got signed, Sebastian replaced their original singer in the 11th hour.

1. Aerosmith, ‘Pump’

Love in An Elevator, What It Takes and Janie’s Got A Gun were the stand out trax. I think Dr. Feelgood should have been #1.

