26th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Inductee Tom Waits performs onstage at the 26th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at The Waldorf=Astoria on March 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

December 7th 1949 Tom Waits was born in Pomona, California.

Tom is an extremely unique artist.

His voice is instantly recognizable.

He has written songs that have been covered by many well known artists.

Below you can check out The Eagles, Bob Seger and Bruce Springsteen all covering Tom.

Plus you can check out a couple performances from Tom himself.

