Top things to do in and around Atlanta this week

July 21

Friday Jazz at The High

Enjoy a drink and light bites, head to the galleries to explore the Museum’s works on view, and join a docent-led tour for a detailed look at the collection. With live jazz organized by Joe Alterman, the event will feature two musical areas where musicians will play throughout the evening, layering notes and improvising melodies.

Savanna Nights: Superhero Night at Zoo Atlanta

Guests will start the event with a complimentary themed welcome cocktail, the Super Sloth, a cocktail lover’s kryptonite featuring vodka, strawberry infused syrup and ginger liqueur, as they begin their evening in the Zoo. Highlights will include music from RTW and DJ DMark; meet-and-greets and photo-ops with strolling characters; superhero and animal-themed trivia for prizes; and an animal-themed scavenger hunt. Costumes are welcome.

July 22

Margarita and Taco Fest

Live! at the Battery is bringing a new and flavorful event with their Margarita and Taco Fest! With local food trucks, booths, restaurants, and live music, you won’t want to miss out! Grab your friends and family and join us for zesty margaritas, mouthwatering tacos, vibrant decorations, and an unforgettable night. The party starts at 3pm on July 22nd and ends at 7pm!

Summer Party at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Step into an enchanted world at Summer Party, where the magic of legends and lore is sure to mystify, capture the imagination and enrich lives through art and nature! Celebrate fairies, trolls and goddesses – including the Garden’s own iconic Earth Goddess, which turns 10 this year. Dress in the fanciful spirit of the evening while enjoying cash bars, sumptuous food, live entertainment, dancing and demonstrations.

Christmas in July

Who says you have to wait until December to enjoy the magic and wonder of Christmas? Australian-owned, Isla & Co. in Buckhead is thrilled to present the ultimate Christmas in July celebration so you can enjoy Christmas, Aussie style. Indulge in a traditional Australian Christmas feast, complete with succulent cherry-glazed smoked ham and delectable pavlovas for dessert. Guests will be encouraged to dress for Summer with a touch of Christmas, just like you would if you were celebrating the holiday down under.

July 22-30

Atlanta Open

This year’s Atlanta Open will feature more than 60 world-class ATP Tour professionals in one of the strongest fields in the tournament’s 13-year history. The tournament will be one of only 10 ATP Tour events in the United States this season and will be televised worldwide to more than 80 countries.

July 23

9th annual SanSe festival

SanSe Atlanta is the largest Puerto Rican food and music festival in Georgia and will feature dancing, music, food and cocktails by Puerto Rican and local chefs.

July 23-30

Great Macon Baking Week

Sixteen bakeries and restaurants will be offering up their showstopping items for customers to try in hopes of being named Macon’s Star Baker.

July 24-30

Gwinnett Beer Week

The highly anticipated celebration showcasing the county’s local breweries and flourishing craft beer scene returns. The weeklong celebration welcomes beer connoisseurs and novices alike from across the region for a delightful blend of flavor and fun featuring local craft brews, ale-centric activities, giveaways and more.

July 27

4-H Day at Atlanta History Center

The Atlanta History Center will host 4-H Day in partnership with Georgia 4-H and UGA Cooperative Extension Service. This day will feature fun activities representing the 4-H focus areas of Agriculture and STEM, Healthy Living, and Civic Engagement, with opportunities for the whole family to have fun and learn how to get involved with 4-H and UGA Extension.

Aug. 3-4

Pullman Pops

Welcome back Pullman Pops: the popular concert series performed by a 45-piece orchestra & led by three-time Tony nominee & composer Larry Blank for Pullman Pops: Broadway Spectacular! Beginning at 7 p.m., enjoy the greatest hits from musicals and movies (old & new).

Aug. 4-6

AVP Atlanta Open

The AVP Gold Series Atlanta Open will bring the world’s top professional beach volleyball talent to Atlantic Station. Beach volleyball’s best athletes will compete for the men’s and women’s titles, with play spread across three days, including night sessions under the lights.

Aug. 5

A-Town Music Fest

The event celebrates 50 years of Hip-Hop with scheduled performances by T.I., Pastor Troy, Crime Mob, Young Bloodz and more.

Parliament of Owls

Elegantly weird, Parliament of Owls is a black and white owl-themed lantern parade based on community participation. Everyone is invited to make an owl lantern and fly together through the streets of Midtown Atlanta on August 5th.

Aug. 20

Summer Adventures Day at Chattahoochee Nature Center

For just $15, you can embrace the great outdoors and celebrate the spirit of adventure with an array of outdoor activities, including paddle boarding, archery, canoeing, and the joy of bubbles. Learn new skills during fly fishing demonstrations or join a guided bird walk. It’s time to get out, get active, and make the most of the sunny season!

Now Open

Ready, Set... Slow!

Fernbank will celebrate the grand opening of “Survival of the Slowest” with the Discovery Day “Ready, Set... Slow!” from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on June 10. Families will have the opportunity to take part in themed crafts and activities along with exploring the new exhibit.

Wicked returns to the Fox Theatre

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

