'The Hunting Wives' season 2 now in production at Netflix

Get ready for more wigs.

Netflix has announced that The Hunting Wives season 2 is officially in production. It will consist of eight new episodes.

As previously reported, Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman are set to reprise their roles of Sophie and Margo in this new season. Also returning are Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit and George Ferrier.

Additionally, Netflix has announced that Karen Rodriguez and Hunter Emery are set to return to their roles of Deputy Salazar and Deputy Flynn in the new season. They will be series regulars, while Branton Box will also return in the guest star role of Sheriff Johnny.

The streaming service promises more cast will be announced at a later time.

"At the start of season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together," according to its official logline. "As they play their dangerous games the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

Rebecca Cutter created The Hunting Wives and serves as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is based on the novel by May Cobb.

