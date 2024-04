New York Jets v Atlanta Falcons LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to make a pass during the NFL London 2021 match between New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

I got a chance to meet Matt & Sarah Ryan when they stopped by our studio early in his career. Class acts all the way. I always thought Matt was missing just a few pieces to get it all done. But he made me excited about supporting the Falcons. Thanks Matt.