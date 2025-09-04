'Street Fighter' live-action film reveals cast, release date

New details about the live-action Street Fighter film adaptation have been revealed.

Paramount Pictures has announced that Legendary Pictures and Capcom's new film based on the popular video game franchise will arrive in theaters on Oct. 16, 2026. The movie is currently in production and is being filmed for IMAX.

This new Street Fighter movie will be the first film released through Legendary's new three-year global distribution deal with Paramount Pictures.

Kitao Sakurai is directing the film, which a press release says "will honor the quarter-pumping, button-mashing spirit of the 90s [sic] classic while leveling up for a new generation of fans."

Noah Centineo is set to star as Ken Masters, while Andrew Koji will play Ryu. The film, which is set in 1993, follows their characters as they are thrown back into combat by the mysterious Chun-Li, played by Callina Liang.

The duo are recruited "for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury," according to an official synopsis. "But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!"

Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jason Momoa, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André and Vidyut Jammwal make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

"Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we're excited to be partnering with them," Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, the co-chairs of Paramount Pictures, said in a press release. "Street Fighter is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting."

