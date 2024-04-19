Stevie Nicks Writes Poem for Taylor Swift

Stevie Nicks: The singer announced Sunday night that Mattel will be releasing a Barbie in her likeness. ( Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks)

By Debra Green

Taylor Swift dropped a new double album today. Not only does she collaborate with Florence & The Machine and Post Malone but Stevie Nicks was so moved by it, she wrote a special poem.


“He was in love with her / Or at least she thought so / She was broken hearted / Maybe he was too / Neither of them knew,” Nicks writes, in part.

“She was way too hot to handle / He was way too high to try… He really can’t answer her / He’s afraid of her / He’s hiding from her / And he knows that he’s hurting her / She tells the truth / She writes about it / She’s an informer / He’s an ex-lover.”


“There’s nothing there for her / She’s already gone / There’s nothing that can stop her,” the “Edge of Seventeen” hitmaker continues.

“She was just flying / through the clouds / When he saw her / She was just making her way / to the stars / When he lost her…”

Taylor Swift "The Tortured Poets Department" Out April 18, 2024

