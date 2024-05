Aerosmith's Steven Tyler fractured larynx which forces band to postpone rest of 2023 tour dates PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) (Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

Aerosmith is ready to rock again. Steven Tyler is healthy and back on stage. Atlanta will see their Peace Out tour this fall with Georgia’s own The Black Crowes as openers. Want a teaser of what to expect? Check out the video!