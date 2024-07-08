STEALERS WHEEL’S JOE EGAN DEAD AT 77

Joe Egan, the creative partner of Gerry Rafferty in Stealers Wheel, died at 77 on July 6.

Egan co-wrote the band’s most popular song, “Stuck in the Middle With You,” which became a Top 10 hit in both the U.S. and the U.K. in 1973 – reaching No. 6 in the Billboard Hot 100 – before a resurgence as a result of its use in 1992 movie Reservoir Dogs.

“Very sad news that the other half of Stealers Wheel, Joe Egan, passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon with his nearest and dearest around him,” read a post on Rafferty’s official Facebook page, run by his daughter, Martha. “I will always remember him as a sweet and gentle soul. May he rest in peace.”



