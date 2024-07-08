STEALERS WHEEL’S JOE EGAN DEAD AT 77

Steelers Wheel

By English Nick

Joe Egan, the creative partner of Gerry Rafferty in Stealers Wheel, died at 77 on July 6.

Egan co-wrote the band’s most popular song, “Stuck in the Middle With You,” which became a Top 10 hit in both the U.S. and the U.K. in 1973 – reaching No. 6 in the Billboard Hot 100 – before a resurgence as a result of its use in 1992 movie Reservoir Dogs.

“Very sad news that the other half of Stealers Wheel, Joe Egan, passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon with his nearest and dearest around him,” read a post on Rafferty’s official Facebook page, run by his daughter, Martha. “I will always remember him as a sweet and gentle soul. May he rest in peace.”


0
Comments on this article
Nick English

English Nick

10AM-3PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!