Time to turn it up to 11! Auctioneers Gardiner Houlgate are selling the six-neck guitar “The Beast”, designed by Gary Hutchins. It’s estimated to sell for between £2,000 and £3,000, and bids are currently being taken.

Hutchins masterminded the six-neck model in response to a five-neck guitar played by veteran rock band Cheap Trick. Hutchins make boutique and retro guitars, often creating instruments that, by Gary’s own admission, “should never have been made.”

Place your bid!