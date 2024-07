Shelley Duvall Actress Shelley Duvall in a scene from the movie '3 Women', 1977. (Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images) (Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio/Getty Images)

I always loved her acting and my favorite was The Shining along side Jack Nicholson.

R.I.P. Shelley Duvall

Shelley Duvall, the actress best known for her role in “The Shining” has died. She was 75 years old.

Her partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed Duvall’s death to Variety.

She died in Blanco, Texas, on Thursday. He died in her sleep at her home from complications from diabetes.