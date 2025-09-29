See every Super Bowl halftime show ever

The NFL and Apple Music just announced that Bad Bunny will be performing at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show in Santa Clara, California, on February 8th, 2026.
So that got us thinking... Which Super Bowl had the best halftime show ever? Take a look at our list of EVERY Super Bowl halftime show below and vote in our poll to tell us who had the greatest halftime show ever.
- Super Bowl I - University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band and the Grambling State University Marching Band,
- Super Bowl II - Grambling State University Marching Band
- Super Bowl III - Florida A&M University Marching Band
- Super Bowl IV - Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing, and the Southern University Marching Band
- Super Bowl V - Southeast Missouri State Marching Band, Anita Bryant, Up With People
- Super Bowl VI - Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, and Al Hirt
- Super Bowl VII - University of Michigan Marching Band, Andy Williams, Woody Herman
- Super Bowl VIII - University of Texas Longhorn Band, Judy Mallett
- Super Bowl IX - Mercer Ellington and Grambling State University Marching Bands
- Super Bowl X - Up With People
- Super Bowl XI - Los Angeles Unified All-City Band with the New Mouseketeers
- Super Bowl XII - Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, and Al Hirt
- Super Bowl XIII - Ken Hamilton
- Super Bowl XIV - Up With People and Grambling State University Marching Band
- Super Bowl XV - Southern University Marching Band with Helen O’Connell
- Super Bowl XVI - Up With People
- Super Bowl XVIII - University of Florida and Florida State University Marching Bands
- Super Bowl XIX - Tops In Blue
- Super Bowl XX - Up With People
- Super Bowl XXI - George Burns, Mickey Rooney, Grambling State University, and University of Southern California Marching Bands
- Super Bowl XXII - Chubby Checker, The Rockettes, San Diego State, California State University, Northridge, and University of Southern California Marching bands
- Super Bowl XXIII - Elvis Presto
- Super Bowl XXIV - A tribute to the Peanuts - Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas, Nicholls State University, Southern University, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette Marching bands
- Super Bowl XXV - New Kids On The Block
- Super Bowl XXVI - Gloria Estefan
- Super Bowl XXVII - Michael Jackson
- Super Bowl XXVIII - Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds
- Super Bowl XXIX - Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine
- Super Bowl XXX - Diana Ross
- Super Bowl XXXI - The Blues Brothers, ZZ Top, James Brown, Catherine Crier
- Super Bowl XXXII - Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah, Grambling State University Marching Band
- Super Bowl XXXIII - Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover
- Super Bowl XXXIV - Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton
- Super Bowl XXXV - Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly, Aerosmith, NSYNC
- Super Bowl XXXVI - U2
- Super Bowl XXXVII - Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
- Super Bowl XXXVIII - Janet Jackson, P.Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Simpson
- Super Bowl XXXIX - Paul McCartney
- Super Bowl XL - The Rolling Stones
- Super Bowl XLI - Prince
- Super Bowl XLII - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Super Bowl XLIII - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- Super Bowl XLIV - The Who
- Super Bowl XLV - The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, and Slash
- Super Bowl XLVI - Madonna, LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green
- Super Bowl XLVII - Beyonce, Destiny’s Child
- Super Bowl XLVII - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Super Bowl XLIX - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, and Missy Elliott
- Super Bowl 50 - Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson
- Super Bowl LI - Lady Gaga
- Super Bowl LII - Justin Timberlake
- Super Bowl LIII - Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi,
- Super Bowl LIV - Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Emme Muniz
- Super Bowl LV - The Weeknd
- Super Bowl LVI - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak
- Super Bowl LVII - Rihanna
- Super Bowl LVIII - Usher, Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will. i. am., Lil Jon, and Ludacris
- Super Bowl LIX - Kendrick Lamar, Samuel L. Jackson, and SZA