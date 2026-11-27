Rolling Stone ranks 200 best songs of the ‘90s It was the music of a generation, and now Rolling Stone has ranked the songs that made the 1990s what they were.

FILE PHOTO: Rolling Stone has ranked the top rock songs of the 21st century.

The magazine said, “The Nineties music explosion was a golden age,” no matter the genre, “from grunge to gangsta rap, from country to techno, from riot-grrrl punk to ‘TRL’ teen-pop.”

Rolling Stone noted that there are legends all over the list: Nirvana, Prince, Madonna, Jay-Z, Garth Brooks, Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, and Cher among dozens of others.

Here are the top 5:

“Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Nirvana (1991) “No Diggity,” Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen (1996) “Juicy,” The Notorious B.I.G. (1994) “Rebel Girl,” Bikini Kill (1992) “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott (1997)

[ SEE THE FULL LIST HERE! ]