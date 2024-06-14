Rock stars with the most kids...

Slash honored with the 2,473rd Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 10: Musician Slash with his children London and Cash. Slash was honored with the 2,473rd Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame outside the Hard Rock Cafe on July 10, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

These Rock Stars are celebrating Father’s Day this weekend.

Sting has 6 kids. One of his sons is named Giacomo, Sting’s friend named one of his horses Giacomo, that horse won the Kentucky Derby in 2005 with 50-1 odds. Legend has it that Sting and his wife put 5k on that horse as a WTF. If they did, that paid out $250,000!

Willie Nelson has 7 kids. I heard his son sing at the Willie tribute that aired 2 weeks ago, he sounds just like him!

Mick Jagger has 8 kids, the oldest is 53, the youngest is 7!

Rod Stewart has 8 kids.

Bob Marley has 11 kids!

And the top procreator is BB King, he has 15!!! And none from either of his 2 marriages. 15 kids, 15 different women. His estate is worth 30 million, hopefully that’s enough to prevent family fighting, but I doubt it.

See the full list here…..https://www.ultimate-guitar.com/articles/features/10_famous_musicians_who_have_a_lot_of_kids-62413