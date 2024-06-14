Rock stars with the most kids...

These Rock Stars are celebrating Father’s Day this weekend.
Sting has 6 kids. One of his sons is named Giacomo, Sting’s friend named one of his horses Giacomo, that horse won the Kentucky Derby in 2005 with 50-1 odds. Legend has it that Sting and his wife put 5k on that horse as a WTF. If they did, that paid out $250,000!
Willie Nelson has 7 kids. I heard his son sing at the Willie tribute that aired 2 weeks ago, he sounds just like him!
Mick Jagger has 8 kids, the oldest is 53, the youngest is 7!
Rod Stewart has 8 kids.
Bob Marley has 11 kids!
And the top procreator is BB King, he has 15!!! And none from either of his 2 marriages. 15 kids, 15 different women. His estate is worth 30 million, hopefully that’s enough to prevent family fighting, but I doubt it.
See the full list here…..https://www.ultimate-guitar.com/articles/features/10_famous_musicians_who_have_a_lot_of_kids-62413