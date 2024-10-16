Former ‘One Direction’ member Liam Payne has died after fall from hotel room balcony

The former One Direction member died falling from his hotel room balcony in Argentina

Remembering Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has died while in Buenos Aries, Argentina. The English singer was 31.

Payne was staying at the hotel CasaSur in Palermo, according to police.

Payne joined One Direction at the group’s inception in 2010 after appearing on the show X Factor. The group also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Since the band broke up in 2015, Payne began a solo career, releasing the song “Strip That Down” in 2017 and the album LP1 in 2019.

PHOTOS: Remembering Liam Payne

Image 1 of 85

Remembering Liam Payne



©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!