Remembering and missing Jeff Beck (2010)

Remembering and missing Jeff Beck Kaedy's Classics with Jeff Beck

By Kaedy Kiely

I was absolutely THRILLED to talk to one of my favorite musicians Jeff Beck May 18, 2010, before his concert at Chastain. The depth of his contribution to rock and popular music is unmatched! We talk of his work with American idol contestants, his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by his childhood friend Jimmy Page, and Jeff’s induction of his dear friend Les Paul. One of my favorite parts of this conversation is when we discuss his work on Stevie Wonder’s version of “Superstition”! Jeff Beck would have been 80 on June 24. Sadly, we lost him January 10, 2023. xo

