Brooklyn DJ Omari Jack lost his uninsured vinyl collection, valued at over $100,000, when his Flatbush apartment building collapsed. The 48-year-old was away at work during the November 11 disaster, which killed eight people and injured 19 others, sparing his life but destroying thousands of rare records curated over 30 years along with the rest of his belongings. While grieving for his deceased neighbors and awaiting updates on a criminal investigation and negligence lawsuits, Jack has received over $8,000 in community donations and plans to attend an upcoming local bar fundraiser as he slowly works to rebuild his life.