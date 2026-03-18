Peter Frampton honors Tom Petty

Peter Frampton has announced his first album of all-new rock material since 2010’s Thank You Mr. Churchill. Carry the Light will be released on May 15th.

Guests on the album include Sheryl Crow, Bill Evans, jazz saxophone great Bill Evans, Grammy award-winning R&B singer H.E.R., Rage Against The Machine man Tom Morello, Graham Nash, and Tom Petty’s longtime keyboardist in the Heartbreakers, Benmont Tench.

The single, Buried Treasure, which is out now, The verses are all titles from the Heartbreakers’ songs.