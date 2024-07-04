Patriotic Rock Songs

Pentagon Holds Observance Ceremony On 22nd Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: A first responders watches as an American flag is unfurled during a ceremony observing the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Pentagon on September 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. The Defense Department held a remembrance ceremony for the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. Today marks the 22nd anniversary of September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Found a list of “most” Patriotic songs, and I’m questioning some of the choices.









1. “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood

2. “America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles

3. “This Land Is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie

4. “American Heart” by Faith Hill

5. “Only in America” by Brooks & Dunn

6. “America” by Simon & Garfunkel

7. “Color Me America” by Dolly Parton

8. “American Girl” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

9. “The Star Spangled Banner” by Whitney Houston

10. “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus

11. “America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee)” by the United States Army Field Band Soldiers Chorus

12. “American Pie” by Don McLean

13. “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz

14. “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa

15. “Ragged Old Flag” by Johnny Cash

16. “In America” by John Legend

17. “Back in the USA” by Chuck Berry

18. “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen

19. “Kids in America” by Kim Wilde

20. “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin

21. “Over There” by Geroge M. Cohan

22. “You’re a Grand Old Flag” by George M. Cohan

23. “(I’m a) Yankee Doodle Dandy” by George M. Cohan

24. “Everyday America” by Sugarland

25. “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

26. “Blue Sky” by Allman Brothers

27. “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding

28. “I’ve Been Everywhere” by Johnny Cash

29. “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” by Beyoncé

30. “Wide Open Spaces” by The Chicks

31. “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Marvin Gaye

32. “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

33. “Travelin’ Soldier” by The Chicks

34. “Surfin’ USA” by The Beach Boys

35. “Philadelphia Freedom” by Elton John

36. “The Heart of Rock & Roll” by Huey Lewis and The News

37. “America” by Neil Diamond

38. “American Saturday Night” by Brad Paisley

39. “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas

40. “American Boy” by Estelle feat. Kanye West

41. “Red, White, and Blue” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

42. “Freedom” by Pharrell Williams

43. “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” by John Mellencamp

44. “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker

45. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

46. “All American Girls” by Sister Sledge

48. “Firework” by Katy Perry

49. “Our Country” by John Mellencamp

50. “Some Gave All” by Billy Ray Cyrus