Ozzy’s new commercial

I first started

seeing Liquid Death when I was at concerts, I thought it was a spiked energy drink, turns out it’s just water. They have a new powder and Ozzy is starring in their new commercial, this may be one of his best, check it out .....

Axel Lowe

www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUnBzr2oCgQ&t=38s