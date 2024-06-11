Operation Dessert Storm: Food takes over the world in trailer to spin-off series 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia'

In the new trailer to Prime Video's forthcoming spin-off series Sausage Party: Foodtopia, food items have risen up against the humans who are supposed to eat them.

"Commence Operation Dessert Storm!" orders Kristen Wiig's Brenda Bunson, the anthropomorphic hot dog bun from the film, as the birthday candle fuses of apparently explosive cupcakes are ignited.

The food evidently starts its own society, Foodtopia, which unfortunately comes to a quick end when a rainstorm makes the unwrapped snacks perishable.

Seth Rogen's hot dog, Frank, then sets out on a quest to find a human being to show the food how to successfully run its society.

The trailer is full of all of the R-rated humor that made the original film a blockbuster hit — indeed, the tagline reads, "Your favorite foods are back for sloppy seconds."

The eight-episode series also features the voices of returning Sausage Party stars Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton reprising their roles, with Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Yassir Lester and Natasha Rothwell also lending their voices.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia debuts on Prime Video July 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.