Olivia Munn speaks on her breast cancer journey in first TV interview since surgeries

Olivia Munn is opening up in her first TV interview since revealing her most recent surgeries as part of her breast cancer journey.

"You never know what's going on in someone's life ... privately, people are battling things that you'd never know," Munn told Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan.

Munn said she is speaking out and sharing more of her personal experience in hopes that her story will help others.

The actress opened up about her private health battle on social media in March when she revealed she had been unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Munn told Strahan when she first heard the word "cancer," she immediately thought of her son, Malcolm, whom she shares with her partner, John Mulaney.

"I just thought of my baby," Munn said. "You know, cancer is the -- that's the word you don't wanna hear. There's a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat. But you know, cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby."

Munn said she was diagnosed with stage 1 aggressive Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts in April 2023.

"They said that if I was extremely aggressive, that I could fight this and win," Munn said. "But, at the same time, once they started finding all of these little spots in my breasts like, 'Oh, there's another tumor. There's another tumor,' there was such an urgency to it because we had to get in and make some really big decisions."

Munn underwent a double mastectomy 30 days after receiving her breast cancer diagnosis. She shared an emotional video of her with her doctor before surgery.

"Do it for him, do it for your baby," her doctor tells her in the clip, before Munn says, "I'm ready."

