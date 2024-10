Through the years FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the rock and roll band Kiss pose for a portrait for the cover of their self-entitled first album "Kiss" which was released on February 18, 1974. (Photo by Ginny Winn/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Ginny Winn/Getty Images)

We knew KISS couldn’t really retire. The band is busy working on a new documentary all about their final tour. Look for the five-part doc out next year. What do you want to see in it? The makeup process, who they picked their names, first time wearing platform, holograms & avatars...?