The new era of Classic Rock, agree?

By Axel Lowe

The new era of Classic Rock, the ‘90′s.  Ultimate Classic Rock just came up with a list of the Top 50 songs from the 90′s.  Which of these songs would you like to hear on The River?  Pearl Jam, Collective Soul, STP and Foo Fighters are already in the mix.  Here’s the Top 10 from the list, link to the full 50 below…

10. Beastie Boys, “Sabotage” (1994)

9. U2, “One” (1991)

8. Nine Inch Nails, “Closer” (1994)

7. Bruce Springsteen, “Streets of Philadelphia” (1994)

6. Foo Fighters, “Everlong” (1997)

5. Pearl Jam, “Jeremy” (1991)

4. Metallica, “Enter Sandman” (1991)

3. Oasis, “Wonderwall” (1995)

2. R.E.M., “Losing My Religion” (1991)

1. Nirvana, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (1991)

Link to the full TOP 50 -

https://ultimateclassicrock.com/90s-rock-songs/


