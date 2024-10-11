Most requested songs by the dying

Halloween treats at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights (Universal Studios)

By Debra Green

It sounds kind of morbid, but it IS spooky season, so let’s talk about death songs. Is there a song you’d want to hear as you are leaving the world? Is there a song you want played at your funeral? Here are the most requested songs by the dying. What is yours?’


1. My Way – Frank Sinatra

2. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

3. (Simply) The Best – Tina Turner

4. Over The Rainbow – Judy Garland

5. Girls Just Want to Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

6. Angels – Robbie Williams

7. What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong

8. Beautiful – Christina Aguilera

9. Hey Jude – The Beatles

10. These Are The Days Of Our Lives – Queen


Here are my picks:

