It sounds kind of morbid, but it IS spooky season, so let’s talk about death songs. Is there a song you’d want to hear as you are leaving the world? Is there a song you want played at your funeral? Here are the most requested songs by the dying. What is yours?’
1. My Way – Frank Sinatra
2. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston
3. (Simply) The Best – Tina Turner
4. Over The Rainbow – Judy Garland
5. Girls Just Want to Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
6. Angels – Robbie Williams
7. What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong
8. Beautiful – Christina Aguilera
9. Hey Jude – The Beatles
10. These Are The Days Of Our Lives – Queen
Here are my picks: