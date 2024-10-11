It sounds kind of morbid, but it IS spooky season, so let’s talk about death songs. Is there a song you’d want to hear as you are leaving the world? Is there a song you want played at your funeral? Here are the most requested songs by the dying. What is yours?’





1. My Way – Frank Sinatra

2. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

3. (Simply) The Best – Tina Turner

4. Over The Rainbow – Judy Garland

5. Girls Just Want to Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

6. Angels – Robbie Williams

7. What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong

8. Beautiful – Christina Aguilera

9. Hey Jude – The Beatles

10. These Are The Days Of Our Lives – Queen





Here are my picks: