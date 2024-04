Through the years Angelina Jolie before the premiere of the film 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' at Mann Village Theatre in Los Angeles, CA., Monday, June 11, 2001. (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

a survey asked video game fans, what was the Most Iconic Video Game characters of all time. Lara Croft came in a number one! Check out the full list HERE and who is on top of your list?