Most foul-mouthed footie fans

Sports fans can very emotional when their team is losing and winning. Soccer fan chants are filled with curse words. Check out the most foul-mouth fans for Premiere League.

The Premier League Profanity League - showing the % of rude words used - was found to be as follows:

1 - Nottingham Forest - 9.8%

2 - Chelsea - 8.4%

3 - West Ham United - 7.9%

4 - Crystal Palace - 7.2%

5 - Newcastle United - 6.9%

6 - Everton - 6.7%

7 - Liverpool - 6.6%

8 - Aston Villa - 6.5%

9 - Fulham - 6.3%

10 - Leicester City - 6.1%

11 - Manchester City - 6.1%

12 - Bournemouth - 6.1%

13 - Spurs - 5.6%

14 - Manchester United - 5.5%

15 - Arsenal - 5.5%

16 - Brentford - 5.1%

17 - Southampton - 4.8%

18 - Brighton - 4.7%

19 - Wolves - 4.1%

20 - Ipswich Town - 3.8%