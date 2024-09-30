Most foul-mouthed footie fans

San Marino v Liechtenstein - UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 League D - Group 1 San Marino, San Marino - September 5: Dante Rossi of San Marino and Ferhat Saglam of Liechtenstein compete for the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 League D - Group 1 match between San Marino and Liechtenstein at San Marino Stadium on September 5, 2024 in San Marino, San Marino. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) (DeFodi Images/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

By Debra Green

Sports fans can very emotional when their team is losing and winning. Soccer fan chants are filled with curse words. Check out the most foul-mouth fans for Premiere League.

The Premier League Profanity League - showing the % of rude words used - was found to be as follows:

1 - Nottingham Forest - 9.8%

2 - Chelsea - 8.4%

3 - West Ham United - 7.9%

4 - Crystal Palace - 7.2%

5 - Newcastle United - 6.9%

6 - Everton - 6.7%

7 - Liverpool - 6.6%

8 - Aston Villa - 6.5%

9 - Fulham - 6.3%

10 - Leicester City - 6.1%

11 - Manchester City - 6.1%

12 - Bournemouth - 6.1%

13 - Spurs - 5.6%

14 - Manchester United - 5.5%

15 - Arsenal - 5.5%

16 - Brentford - 5.1%

17 - Southampton - 4.8%

18 - Brighton - 4.7%

19 - Wolves - 4.1%

20 - Ipswich Town - 3.8%

