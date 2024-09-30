Most foul-mouthed footie fans

Sports fans can very emotional when their team is losing and winning. Soccer fan chants are filled with curse words. Check out the most foul-mouth fans for Premiere League.
The Premier League Profanity League - showing the % of rude words used - was found to be as follows:
1 - Nottingham Forest - 9.8%
2 - Chelsea - 8.4%
3 - West Ham United - 7.9%
4 - Crystal Palace - 7.2%
5 - Newcastle United - 6.9%
6 - Everton - 6.7%
7 - Liverpool - 6.6%
8 - Aston Villa - 6.5%
9 - Fulham - 6.3%
10 - Leicester City - 6.1%
11 - Manchester City - 6.1%
12 - Bournemouth - 6.1%
13 - Spurs - 5.6%
14 - Manchester United - 5.5%
15 - Arsenal - 5.5%
16 - Brentford - 5.1%
17 - Southampton - 4.8%
18 - Brighton - 4.7%
19 - Wolves - 4.1%
20 - Ipswich Town - 3.8%