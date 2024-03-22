Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes charity song is out now

Go ahead stream or buy this for a great cause

Mark Knopfler Performs At The Mediolanum Forum, Milan MILAN, ITALY - MAY 10: Mark Knopfler performs at Mediolanum Forum on May 10, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images) (Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

